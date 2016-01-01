Overview

Dr. Lawrence Fabrizio, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Fabrizio works at Essex Cardiology Group, P.C. in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.