See All General Dentists in Depew, NY
Dr. Lawrence Evola, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Lawrence Evola, DDS

Dentistry
4 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Evola, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Depew, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Evola works at Forestream Dental LLC in Depew, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Forestream Dental LLC
    4909 Transit Rd Ste 2, Depew, NY 14043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 324-5086

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
BriteSmile® Teeth Whitening System
Broken Tooth
Cavity
BriteSmile® Teeth Whitening System
Broken Tooth
Cavity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
BriteSmile® Teeth Whitening System Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gummy Smile (Oversized Gingiva) Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Cavity Detection Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment for Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
MDI Mini Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Mini Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Worn Down Teeth Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Evola?

    Sep 20, 2022
    I had to replace veneers that were almost 20 yrs old… on my front teeth . The office staff was so helpful, and we came up with a plan both financial and personal that I was comfortable with. My new crowns are on and I’m so happy with the work Dr Evola and Melanie did. Karen also has been very patient with the ongoing issues concerning insurance issues. I highly recommend this office, and this Dr , I’m very happy with the results . Marcia Walker
    Marcia W — Sep 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Evola, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lawrence Evola, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Evola to family and friends

    Dr. Evola's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Evola

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lawrence Evola, DDS.

    About Dr. Lawrence Evola, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245440148
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Evola, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Evola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lawrence Evola, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.