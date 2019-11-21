Overview

Dr. Lawrence Eskew, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Eskew works at Novant Health Salisbury Urology in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.