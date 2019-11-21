Dr. Lawrence Eskew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eskew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Eskew, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Eskew, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Eskew works at
Locations
Novant Health Salisbury Urology911 W Henderson St Ste 110, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 908-2235
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eskew?
Dr. Eskew is knowledgeable, down-to-earth, and has superb communication skills. He never comes across as condescending, but seems genuinely interested in understanding the person as a whole, as well as the patient's concerns. That is, he actually listens before he speaks, and when he does speak, he discusses the issues using understandable terminology. Also, having undergone surgery from Dr. Eskew, I can personally attest to his skills in the operating room. After discussing surgical options, we agreed on the one that he felt would accomplish the desired results. The surgery went off without a hitch, the recovery was precisely as he described, and the results were fantastic. I can't say enough good things about Dr. Eskew; he is a good man, and a remarkable physician. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of the excellent care he offers.
About Dr. Lawrence Eskew, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1104859305
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eskew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eskew accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eskew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eskew has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eskew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Eskew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eskew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eskew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eskew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.