See All Urologists in Salisbury, NC
Dr. Lawrence Eskew, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Lawrence Eskew, MD

Urology
4.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Eskew, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Eskew works at Novant Health Salisbury Urology in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Salisbury Urology
    911 W Henderson St Ste 110, Salisbury, NC 28144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2235

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Eskew?

    Nov 21, 2019
    Dr. Eskew is knowledgeable, down-to-earth, and has superb communication skills. He never comes across as condescending, but seems genuinely interested in understanding the person as a whole, as well as the patient's concerns. That is, he actually listens before he speaks, and when he does speak, he discusses the issues using understandable terminology. Also, having undergone surgery from Dr. Eskew, I can personally attest to his skills in the operating room. After discussing surgical options, we agreed on the one that he felt would accomplish the desired results. The surgery went off without a hitch, the recovery was precisely as he described, and the results were fantastic. I can't say enough good things about Dr. Eskew; he is a good man, and a remarkable physician. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of the excellent care he offers.
    Thomas Cochran — Nov 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Eskew, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lawrence Eskew, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Eskew to family and friends

    Dr. Eskew's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Eskew

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lawrence Eskew, MD.

    About Dr. Lawrence Eskew, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1104859305
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Eskew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eskew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eskew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eskew accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Eskew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eskew works at Novant Health Salisbury Urology in Salisbury, NC. View the full address on Dr. Eskew’s profile.

    Dr. Eskew has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eskew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Eskew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eskew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eskew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eskew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.