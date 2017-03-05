Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Epstein, MD
Dr. Lawrence Epstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Ross D Bright MD2500 Hospital Dr Bldg 11, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 625-0800
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lawrence Epstein is hands down the BEST Doctor ever! ::: I have known him and been a patient of his since a was just a little boy, I am now 55 years old. Both of my Parents were his patients also, he cared for them all the way up until they passed away a decade ago. He is the best! >>>> Jimmy?
Internal Medicine
61 years of experience
English
NPI: 1093817728
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Epstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.