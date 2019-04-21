Dr. Lawrence Engmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Engmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Engmann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Locations
Center Advance Reproductive Svc50 Columbus Blvd Fl 2, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 525-8283
Center for Advanced Reproductive Services PC2 Batterson Park Rd, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (844) 467-3483
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing Doctor! He has always explained things and makes sure his patients understand what is going on!
About Dr. Lawrence Engmann, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engmann speaks Polish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Engmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.