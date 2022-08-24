Dr. Lawrence Elmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Elmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Elmer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Dr. Elmer works at
Locations
-
1
Toledo Hospital North Campus2130 W CENTRAL AVE, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough good things about Dr Elmer and his staff. He has helped me tremendously. He takes time with his patients and cares about them. He’s knowledgeable and thorough. I would recommend Dr Elmer to anyone who has a movement disorder.
About Dr. Lawrence Elmer, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1043206196
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Neurology
Dr. Elmer works at
