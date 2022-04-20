Dr. Lawrence Elliott, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elliott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Elliott, DO
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Elliott, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Elliott works at
Locations
Heart and Vascular Center901 Venetia Bay Blvd Ste 300, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 497-5511
South County Heart Center1225 Jacaranda Blvd, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 492-5666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Venice Regional Bayfront Health540 the Rialto, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 202-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been struggling with resistant very high blood pressure (180/100) since February. I requested my family practice doctor (who has not been able to control my blood pressure since taking me off my medications of years and consistently just increasing the dosages of new medications) refer me to a cardiologist. I saw Dr. Elliott on April 19. He immediately put me back on one of the medications that had worked for many years, added another because my potassium was low, ordered an echocardiogram and a look at my kidney arteries. So....I'm convinced Dr. Elliott is the best thing to happen to me in a very long time.
About Dr. Lawrence Elliott, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1689670010
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
