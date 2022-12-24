See All Oncologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Lawrence Einhorn, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Einhorn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Einhorn works at IU Health Physicians in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    University Radiation Oncology Associates Inc.
    535 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 944-0920
    Indiana University Health University Hospital
    550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 944-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Testicular Cancer
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 24, 2022
    We met with Dr. Einhorn back in 2019, and when we walked in, we honestly felt like we were meeting a celebrity, but he couldn't have been more friendly, down-to-earth and kind. He outlined what we were up against, and that he was confident in his ability to kick the cancer. And he did! My son is two years cancer free, and it's all due to Dr. Einhorn. If you have a family member with cancer, and your doctor says there's no hope, get a second opinion!! Even if you can't get in to see a famous doctor like Einhorn, keep looking for another doctor who will at least try to help you!! If we had listened to the first doctors who treated my son, he would be dead now.
    knitwitty66 — Dec 24, 2022
    About Dr. Lawrence Einhorn, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 54 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588629695
    Education & Certifications

    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Einhorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Einhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Einhorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Einhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Einhorn works at IU Health Physicians in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Einhorn’s profile.

    Dr. Einhorn has seen patients for Testicular Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Einhorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Einhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Einhorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Einhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Einhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

