Dr. Lawrence Einhorn, MD
Dr. Lawrence Einhorn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
University Radiation Oncology Associates Inc.535 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-0920
Indiana University Health University Hospital550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
We met with Dr. Einhorn back in 2019, and when we walked in, we honestly felt like we were meeting a celebrity, but he couldn't have been more friendly, down-to-earth and kind. He outlined what we were up against, and that he was confident in his ability to kick the cancer. And he did! My son is two years cancer free, and it's all due to Dr. Einhorn. If you have a family member with cancer, and your doctor says there's no hope, get a second opinion!! Even if you can't get in to see a famous doctor like Einhorn, keep looking for another doctor who will at least try to help you!! If we had listened to the first doctors who treated my son, he would be dead now.
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
