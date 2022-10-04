Overview

Dr. Lawrence Eilender, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Eilender works at William M Leuchter MD P.C., Southfield, MI in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.