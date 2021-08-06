Dr. Lawrence Draper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Draper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Draper, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Draper, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
(If Dr. Draper did not approve a surgery: HE GAVE A REASON: Tell the FULL STORY.) Dr. D is fantastic. The PAs and the rest of the staff go above and beyond—I can be a real pain, and the staff remain kind and pleasant. I am blessed to have been a patient.
About Dr. Lawrence Draper, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Draper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Draper accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Draper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Draper has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Breast Reduction and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Draper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Draper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Draper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Draper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Draper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.