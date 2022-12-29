Overview

Dr. Lawrence Donato Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Donato Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.