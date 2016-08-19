See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Park Ridge, IL
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Domont, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Dr. Domont works at Advocate Medical Group - Neurology in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 1 and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advocate Medical Group Imaging Ballard Rd
    1775 Ballard Rd, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 318-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 19, 2016
    Was very caring about my condition in the Hospital. Explained my medical problem so that we could understand the issue I was having. And answered all questions in detail. Thank you Dr. Domont for everything
    Jennifer Wells in Mahomet, IL — Aug 19, 2016
    About Dr. Lawrence Domont, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043256910
    Education & Certifications

    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
