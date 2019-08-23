Dr. Diller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Diller, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Diller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Dr. Diller works at
Locations
Center for Family Solutions2099 Mt Diablo Blvd Ste 208, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 945-6060
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diller?
Dr. Diller has worked with both of my sons individually and with my entire family together. He is professional, intuitive, and he quickly and clearly evaluated my boys and gave us the tools to help them. Dr. Diller gives parents tools for the kids as well as for the parents to deal and cope with challenging situations. He is patient, fair, and really knows his stuff. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Lawrence Diller, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
- 1912921180
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diller accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diller works at
Dr. Diller speaks French.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Diller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.