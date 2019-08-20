Overview

Dr. Lawrence Devoe, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Devoe works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.