Dr. Lawrence Devoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Devoe, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Devoe, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Devoe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Devoe?
Dr. Devoe delivered my youngest son (of four children) and it was a great experience. He spent a lot of time with us during labor in the middle of the night. It was a slow night in labor and delivery, but we appreciated the attention.
About Dr. Lawrence Devoe, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1063522563
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago Hosp
- U Chicago Hosps
- U Chicago Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devoe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devoe works at
Dr. Devoe has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Devoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.