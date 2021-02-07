See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Allentown, PA
Dr. Lawrence Demilio, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lawrence Demilio, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Demilio, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Demilio works at Langman Psychological Associates LLC in Allentown, PA with other offices in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
2 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Langman Psychological Associates LLC
    825 N Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 283-9330
  2. 2
    654 Springfield Ave, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 283-9330

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bipolar Disorder
Family Psychotherapy
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Family Psychotherapy
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Demilio?

    Feb 07, 2021
    Dr. DeMilio treated me for about 4-5 years. He really listened to my concerns and took my side effects seriously. I was not an easy patient and suffer from both mental and physical illness. He worked with my other doctors and was very thorough. He cared about my well being. He showed compassion and he is up to date with the latest information in psychiatry. He also makes himself available for emergencies. If I hadn’t moved, he’d still be my psychiatrist. He’s a wonderful man and psychiatrist. He even waived some of my fees during the beginning COVID-19. I highly recommend Dr. DeMilio. I have recommended him to friends who are also very happy with his treatment methods
    Marissa — Feb 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Demilio, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lawrence Demilio, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Demilio to family and friends

    Dr. Demilio's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Demilio

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lawrence Demilio, MD.

    About Dr. Lawrence Demilio, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588783237
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Demilio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demilio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Demilio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Demilio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Demilio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demilio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demilio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demilio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lawrence Demilio, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.