See All Ophthalmologists in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Lawrence Wolin, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lawrence Wolin, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (48)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Wolin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola-Stritch school Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Wolin works at Northwest Ophthalmology in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Gustafson, OD
Dr. Thomas Gustafson, OD
10 (784)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Ophthalmology
    1602 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 255-3515
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Vision Screening
Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Therapy for the Anterior Segment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wolin?

    Aug 02, 2022
    Dr Wolin explained what my condition was and how the treatment plan for it works. That makes a big difference for me in following the plan and knowing when to go back in, if we need to try something else. Really appreciated the time he took to explain.
    — Aug 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Wolin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lawrence Wolin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wolin to family and friends

    Dr. Wolin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wolin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lawrence Wolin, MD.

    About Dr. Lawrence Wolin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982606836
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michael Reese Hospital Medical Center In Chicago
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital In Chicago
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loyola-Stritch school Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Wolin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolin works at Northwest Ophthalmology in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Wolin’s profile.

    Dr. Wolin has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lawrence Wolin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.