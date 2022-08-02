Overview

Dr. Lawrence Wolin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola-Stritch school Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Wolin works at Northwest Ophthalmology in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.