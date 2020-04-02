See All Neurosurgeons in Cedar Knolls, NJ
Dr. Lawrence Daniels, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Daniels, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Daniels works at New Neurons Neurosurgical Institute in Cedar Knolls, NJ.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Neurons Neurosurgical Institute
    140 E Hanover Ave Ste 100, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 718-3360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 02, 2020
    Hands down Dr. Daniels is the most talented, compassionate, dedicated and professional Physician I have ever known. I trust no other person to care for the most valuable person in my life. I owe my gratitude to Dr. Daniels for saving my daughter and helping her return to a normal life after spinal surgery.
    Muraglia Family — Apr 02, 2020
    About Dr. Lawrence Daniels, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669760856
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Internship
    Internship
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daniels works at New Neurons Neurosurgical Institute in Cedar Knolls, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Daniels’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

