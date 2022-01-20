See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Lawrence Cutler, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lawrence Cutler, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (15)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Cutler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andres Ramirez Zamudio, MD
Dr. Andres Ramirez Zamudio, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Frederick Friedman Jr, MD
Dr. Frederick Friedman Jr, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Zoe Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Zoe Rodriguez, MD
6 (17)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens.

Locations

  1. 1
    42 E 75TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 535-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trichomoniasis Screening
Pregnancy Test
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Pregnancy Test
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Cutler?

Jan 20, 2022
There is NOONE like Dr. Cutler. I always said I would keep having kids because of Dr. Cutler. Incredible OBGYN, compassionate, and truly cares for his patients.
Yael F — Jan 20, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Lawrence Cutler, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lawrence Cutler, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cutler to family and friends

Dr. Cutler's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Cutler

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lawrence Cutler, MD.

About Dr. Lawrence Cutler, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1932282456
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cutler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cutler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cutler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cutler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cutler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cutler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Lawrence Cutler, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.