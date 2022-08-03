Dr. Lawrence Cooke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Cooke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Cooke, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They completed their residency with Overlook Hospital
Dr. Cooke works at
Locations
Office23521 Paseo De Valencia, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best Doctors. I trust Dr Cooke very much. He is professional, caring, and very knowledgeable. Dr Cooke sincerely cares about people and gives great advice with preventative care as well. He’s a great Doctor.
About Dr. Lawrence Cooke, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1578690475
Education & Certifications
- Overlook Hospital
Dr. Cooke works at
