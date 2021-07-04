Dr. Lawrence Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Cook, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Cook, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiologists of Scottsdale7970 E Thompson Peak Pkwy Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 419-9033
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Clinician, explains problem and procedure completely. Not rushed about anything, competent and answered all questions from either my wife or me.
About Dr. Lawrence Cook, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1366442162
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.