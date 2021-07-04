Overview

Dr. Lawrence Cook, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Cook works at Grayhawk Cosmetic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.