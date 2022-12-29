See All Plastic Surgeons in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Lawrence Colen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Dr. Lawrence Colen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Dr. Colen works at Norfolk Plastic Surgery PC in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Norfolk Plastic Surgery PC
    6261 E Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 100, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 466-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 29, 2022
    HANDS DOWN…The best Doctor and all of his staff. Every single one! Dr. Colen was gentle, patient , and made me feel completely comfortable. He gave me options and allowed me to be an active part of my care. Surgery looks terrific!! No problems. The nurses are friendly and compassionate. The office staff is the BEST I’ve ever encountered in a medical facility. Love them
    Cindy Jordan, Norfolk, va — Dec 29, 2022
    About Dr. Lawrence Colen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255442174
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ralph K Davies Med Center
    Internship
    • U Calif
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College
    Undergraduate School
    • Colgate Univerity
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
