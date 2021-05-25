Dr. Lawrence Cohen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Cohen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Canton, OH.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Podiatry Associates1515 Portage St NW Ste A, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (440) 964-5595
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AultCare Insurance Company
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Dr.Cohen before he retired. He was kind, knowledgeable and fixed me right up. The office staff was friendly and I was happy to have found them.
About Dr. Lawrence Cohen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
