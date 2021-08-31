Dr. Lawrence Christy I, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christy I is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Christy I, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Christy I, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Christy I works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Willie L Christy Memorial Child Care600 E 3rd St, Lafayette, LA 70501 Directions (337) 232-8814
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christy I?
He was my brother & I doctor since birth and now my kids doctor !!!!!! GREAT SERVICE !!!!!!!!! Always a phone call away ! I highly recommend!
About Dr. Lawrence Christy I, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1649233974
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christy I has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christy I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christy I works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Christy I. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christy I.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christy I, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christy I appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.