Dr. Lawrence Cheung, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Cheung, MD is a Dermatologist in San Francisco, CA. They completed their fellowship with Ucsf Med Center

Dr. Cheung works at Lawrence C Cheung MD in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Warts and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence C Cheung MD
    Lawrence C Cheung MD
595 Buckingham Way Ste 220, San Francisco, CA 94132
(415) 333-0348

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Warts
Birthmark
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Warts
Birthmark

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Warts
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dry Skin
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Genital Warts
Impetigo
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
Cellulitis
Dermatitis
Dermatological Disorders
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Psoriatic Arthritis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Diseases
Skin Resurfacing
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 26, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lawrence Cheung, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1225096357
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Ucsf Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    U C S F Medical Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Cheung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheung works at Lawrence C Cheung MD in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cheung’s profile.

    Dr. Cheung has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Warts and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

