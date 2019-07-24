Dr. Lawrence Chase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Chase, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Chase, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Chase works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chase Plastic Surgery Center321 N Mall Dr Ste N, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 634-0358
Hospital Affiliations
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chase?
Dr Chase was very knowledgeable and patient in answering all of my questions. He did not encourage me to do additional procedures above what I was looking to accomplish. He has a wealth of experience and cane highly recommended from a close friend who had fabulous results from his plastic surgery techniques. I would also recommend Dr Chase.
About Dr. Lawrence Chase, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1538232863
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chase has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chase works at
Dr. Chase has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chase. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chase.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.