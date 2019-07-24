Overview

Dr. Lawrence Chase, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Chase works at Chase Plastic Surgery Center in Saint George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.