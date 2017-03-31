Overview

Dr. Lawrence Chao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Guangxi Medical University and is affiliated with Chinese Hospital, Mills-peninsula Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Chao works at Dr. Lawrence Chao, MD in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Burlingame, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.