Overview

Dr. Lawrence Chao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Chao works at Chao Vision Institute, Irvine, CA in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.