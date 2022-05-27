See All Dermatologists in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Lawrence Chang, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Chang, MD is a Dermatologist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center School Of Med Denver Co and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Riverside Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chang works at Pariser Dermatology Specialists in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA, Norfolk, VA and Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pariser Dermatology Specialists
    1248 Perimeter Pkwy Ste 482, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 622-6315
  2. 2
    Newport News Office
    207 Bulifants Blvd Ste C, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 595-8816
  3. 3
    Pariser Dermatology Specialists Ltd
    6161 Kempsville Cir Ste 345, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 461-5656
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Pariser Dermatology Specialists
    11842 Rock Landing Dr Ste 120, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 595-8816
  5. 5
    Gresham Office
    400 Gresham Dr Ste 601, Norfolk, VA 23507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 622-6315

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 27, 2022
    My visit with Dr. Chang was fairly quick and his staff were attentive and thorough. Dr. Chang is truly a patient first surgeon who was compassionate and understanding when dealing with my complex issues. He knew I wasn't ready for what was ahead and he stepped back and let me reschedule even though it affected his schedule. I recommend him highly.
    Julie L — May 27, 2022
    About Dr. Lawrence Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Korean and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1265548929
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med
    Residency
    • University Of Iowa Health Care
    Internship
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center School Of Med Denver Co
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chang speaks Chinese, Korean and Mandarin.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

