Dr. Lawrence Carpenter Jr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Carpenter Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Carpenter Jr works at Mobile Bay OB/GYN Center in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Imc Mobile Bay Obgyn Center PC
    3 Mobile Infirmary Cir Ste 201, Mobile, AL 36607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 433-1887

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Lawrence Carpenter Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1124055900
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lawrence Carpenter Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Carpenter Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Carpenter Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Carpenter Jr works at Mobile Bay OB/GYN Center in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Carpenter Jr’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpenter Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpenter Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

