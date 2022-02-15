Dr. Lawrence Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Carlson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Carlson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Carlson works at
Locations
-
1
Torrance Memorial Physician Network2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 235, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 517-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carlson?
Fantastic met him at dinner in Pocatello! Enjoyed our talk about the Oakland Raiders ! Cheers
About Dr. Lawrence Carlson, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1639188972
Education & Certifications
- St Mary's Mc UCLA
- University Of Illinois
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlson works at
Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.