Overview

Dr. Lawrence Carlson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Carlson works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.