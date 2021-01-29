Dr. Lawrence Burns, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Burns, DPM
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Burns, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Burns works at
Locations
-
1
Nashville Clinic1035 14th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208 Directions (615) 327-9400
-
2
Center for Foot and Wound Care4230 Harding Pike Ste G12, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 301-7054Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burns?
For years I drove 150 miles for every appointment for my Mother. She had been told no treatment was available and to stay off her feet in a wheelchair. After assessment, Dr Burns determined that was not necessary and took care of her for the rest of her life. She died happily using her walker. Thanks Dr Burns!
About Dr. Lawrence Burns, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1588606347
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns works at
Dr. Burns has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burns speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.