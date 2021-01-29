Overview

Dr. Lawrence Burns, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Burns works at Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center, Inc in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.