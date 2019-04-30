See All Otolaryngologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Lawrence Burgess, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Burgess, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Burgess works at The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Throat Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Queen's Medical Center
    1329 Lusitana St Ste 470, Honolulu, HI 96813

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Throat Pain
Earwax Buildup
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 30, 2019
    my surgery was many years ago, but I still have not have the problem occur again. Dr. Burgess was thorough in his examination and explanation of what was going to be done. I would definitely recommend him to anyone who needs an ENT Doctor.
    — Apr 30, 2019
    About Dr. Lawrence Burgess, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    43 years of experience
    English
    1686636953
    Education & Certifications

    Stanford U Med Ctr
    Tripler Army Medical Center
    UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
    Us Military Academy
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Burgess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burgess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burgess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burgess works at The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Burgess’s profile.

    Dr. Burgess has seen patients for Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

