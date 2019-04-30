Overview

Dr. Lawrence Burgess, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Burgess works at The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Throat Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.