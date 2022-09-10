See All Ophthalmologists in Riverhead, NY
Dr. Lawrence Buono, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (109)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Buono, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U Coll Med and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Buono works at SightMD in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Hampton Bays, NY and Southold, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SightMD NY Riverhead
    54 Commerce Ave Ste 6, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 727-0880
    SightMD NY Hampton Bays
    223 W Montauk Hwy Ste 101, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 594-9400
    SightMD NY Southhold
    41705 County Road 48, Southold, NY 11971 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 765-5051

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Cataract
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst

Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Ocular Prosthetics
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 10, 2022
    Always wonderful and pleasant
    Diane S. — Sep 10, 2022
    About Dr. Lawrence Buono, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871546192
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hosp
    • Ny Med College
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    • Thomas Jefferson U Coll Med
    • New York U
