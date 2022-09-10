Overview

Dr. Lawrence Buono, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U Coll Med and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Buono works at SightMD in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Hampton Bays, NY and Southold, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.