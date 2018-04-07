Dr. Budner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Budner, MD
Dr. Lawrence Budner, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
- 1 2101 N Main St Ste D, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Directions (714) 558-8010
Almost 10 years, he's been our son's doctor. My son has mild autism, Dr. Budner gave us so much information, suggestions and support. Very professional, understanding, knowledge and more. My son is 18years old and doing excellent. Thanks to Dr. Budner
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
