Dr. Bruno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Bruno, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Bruno, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. Bruno works at
Locations
Lawrence P Bruno MD19250 Bagley Rd Ste 105, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 826-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bruno has done 2 carpal tunnel surgeries, and 1 rotator cuff. I did not experience anything other than mild discomfert with any of the surgeries, either immediately after or during the days that followed. I have no visible scars. Dr Bruno's bedside manner is fantastic, and I not only have recommended him to others, but some of my friends have also gone to Dr Bruno and are just as happy as I am with their care.
About Dr. Lawrence Bruno, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1265429476
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruno accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.