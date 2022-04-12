Overview

Dr. Lawrence Brotherton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso.



Dr. Brotherton works at Ascension Medical Group St. John General Surgery Tulsa in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Owasso, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.