Dr. Lawrence Born, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lawrence Born, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Witham Health Services.
Northside Gastroenterology8424 Naab Rd Ste 3J, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 872-7396
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Witham Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Born and the staff did my colonoscopy 12/7/22 with great results. Dr. Born talked to me before and after the procedure. They took excellent care of me.
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1003818626
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Dr. Born has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Born accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Born has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Born works at
Dr. Born has seen patients for Nausea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Born on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Born. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Born.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Born, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Born appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.