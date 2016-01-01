Dr. Lawrence Borelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Borelli, MD
Dr. Lawrence Borelli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ravi Dave, MD1250 La Venta Dr Ste 100, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 381-1953
Borelli and Schaffzin Mds430 E Avenida de los Arboles Ste 101, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 381-1953
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Spine Surgery, Orthopedic Hospital Of Los Angeles
- Alameda Co Med Center
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Borelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Borelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borelli.
