Dr. Lawrence Bluth, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Bluth, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Bluth works at
Locations
Hartford Neurology LLC85 Seymour St Ste 800, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 522-4429
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Bluth for a preliminary exam in late May 2021. He scheduled an MRI which I had a week later. I was to call his assistant, Edie to make another appointment with him once the MRI results came in. Edie was wonderful. I had to call a few times because the results were delayed in reaching her office. She was sympathetic and extremely helpful. She called the company that did the MRI and had them fax over the results. Then SHE called ME and set up my appointment with Dr. Bluth. I recommend Dr. Bluth for his interest, sympathy and sense of humor. He is caring and very thorough.
About Dr. Lawrence Bluth, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bluth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bluth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bluth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bluth works at
Dr. Bluth has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Tremor and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bluth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bluth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bluth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bluth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bluth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.