Overview

Dr. Lawrence Blitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pompton Plains, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Blitz works at Cardiology Associates of North Jersey in Pompton Plains, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.