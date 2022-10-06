Overview

Dr. Lawrence Blase, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Blase works at Doctors of Internal Medicine in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.