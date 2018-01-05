Dr. Lawrence Black, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Black, DO
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Black, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Lawrence R. Black DO13691 Metro Pkwy Ste 350, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 768-5313
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon.
About Dr. Lawrence Black, DO
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1114035284
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
