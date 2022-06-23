Overview

Dr. Lawrence Blacher, MD is a Clinical Cardiology Specialist in Pinecrest, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Blacher works at Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Pinecrest, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

