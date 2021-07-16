Dr. Lawrence Bircoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bircoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Bircoll, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Bircoll, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Bircoll works at
Locations
Snellville1600 Medical Way Ste 150, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-9903Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Resurgens PC487 Winn Way Ste 100, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (770) 491-3003Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bircoll should be rated a straight up 5.0 out of 5.0! I cannot see how any Orthopedic Surgeon could earn a higher rating than Dr Bircoll. He replaced both hips for my wife about ten years ago, and she had no problems or complications, and still doesn't. He replaced both knees for me this year, and I think the experience has been the best possible. Every one of his patients my wife and I have spoken with feel the same as we do. I can recommend Dr Bircoll 100%. He is a true professional in his field.
About Dr. Lawrence Bircoll, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1891782918
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bircoll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bircoll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bircoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bircoll works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Bircoll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bircoll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bircoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bircoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.