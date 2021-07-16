Overview

Dr. Lawrence Bircoll, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Bircoll works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Snellville, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.