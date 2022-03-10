Dr. Lawrence Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lawrence Bernstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with University Chicago
Dr. Bernstein works at
Rush University Neurologists1725 W Harrison St Ste 885, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5936
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bernstein was wonderful. He is genuine, smart, and showed a solid approach to diagnosis and treatment. He was able to figure out my daughter's issue within minutes of the visit.
- Neurology
- English, French
- University Chicago
- University of Chicago
- Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bernstein speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.