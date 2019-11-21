Dr. Lawrence Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Berman, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Berman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.
Dr. Berman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AllSpine Laser & Surgery Center900 Eagles Landing Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 997-0600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Anesthesia Associates Of N AL201 Pine St NW, Hartselle, AL 35640 Directions (256) 686-9426
-
3
ATL Pain Institute4535 Winters Chapel Rd Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30360 Directions (678) 580-1862
-
4
Commerce Pain Management413 Pottery Factory Dr, Commerce, GA 30529 Directions (706) 302-4750
-
5
Pain and Wellness Centers of Georgia4905 Lavista Rd Ste B, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (770) 680-5740Monday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1st Medical Network
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berman?
Doctors that’s Listen to you and manage your pain never had a problem very hard-working man and staff always pleasant Listen to you and manage your pain never had a problem very hard-working man and staff always pleasant
About Dr. Lawrence Berman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184626640
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jeff U Hosp
- Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.