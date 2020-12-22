Dr. Lawrence Berk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Berk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Berk, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
TGH Cancer Institute3 TAMPA GENERAL CIR, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-7585Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berk?
Dr. Berk and the staff at Tampa General Oncologist were great during my radiation treatment. I’m so grateful to have had a great team attending me during this difficult time. So grateful for their attention, empathy and sympathy in attending their patients. Thank you all.
About Dr. Lawrence Berk, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1447251715
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Berk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.