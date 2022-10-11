Dr. Lawrence Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Berger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Berger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
Dr. Berger works at
Locations
Adler Podiatry Associates21150 Biscayne Blvd Ste 106, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 932-5551
Dr Lawrence Berger's Office800 SE 4th Ave Ste 504, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (305) 932-5551
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Miami Jewish Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lawrence Berger is the most caring competent physician I have met. He is very knowledgeable and patient, I wouldn't think of trusting my health to anyone else.
About Dr. Lawrence Berger, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Creole and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Brookdale Hospital & Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Unstable Angina, Sinus Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berger speaks Creole and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.