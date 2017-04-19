Dr. Lawrence Berg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Berg, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Berg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Loyola University Medical Center.
Locations
Proponent Medical Group Ltd.2350 Royal Blvd Ste 500, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 697-3800
Specialty Care Elgin1750 N Randall Rd Ste 210, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 888-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I thought Dr. Bergs professionalism and knowledge really put my mind at ease. He did a wonderful job with my son, and he is now on mend. Thank you Dr. Berg.
About Dr. Lawrence Berg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1205940160
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Berg works at
