Dr. Lawrence Beck, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Beck, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Griffin Hospital.
Locations
Neurological Specialists P.C.52 Beach Rd Ste 202, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-0284Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group99 Hawley Ln Ste 1120, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 377-5988Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Griffin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Honest and straight forward. Very good listener.
About Dr. Lawrence Beck, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992731889
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- University of Vermont
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Dr. Beck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beck has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beck speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
